AAA: Michigan's average gas price is up by 4 cents this week

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — The average Michigan gas price is up 4 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $3.25 per gallon — 26 cents more than a month ago, but 5 cents less than a year ago. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $48 — a $10 decrease from August 2023 when prices were the highest.

"Michigan motorists are seeing slightly higher prices at the pump compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Gas prices may fluctuate over the next couple of weeks as oil refineries conduct seasonal maintenance."

When compared to last week, the average daily gas price in Michigan increased slightly, AAA said. $3.25 per gallon is the current average gas price in metro Detroit which is 1 cent more than last week’s average and 8 cents less than a year ago.

AAA says the most expensive gas price averages include:

Lansing ($3.27) Saginaw ($3.27) Ann Arbor ($3.27)

The least expensive gas price averages are the following:

Marquette ($3.10) Benton Harbor ($3.24) Metro Detroit ($3.25)



Current and past average gas prices