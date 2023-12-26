AAA: Michigan gas prices remain steady through the Christmas holiday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The average Michigan gas price is up 1 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $2.96 per gallon — 21 cents less than a month ago and 3 cents less than a year ago. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $44 — a $34 decrease from June 2022 when prices were the highest.

"Despite the busy roadways and a slight spike in prices ahead of Christmas, Michigan motorists are paying similar pump prices compared to this time last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "With drivers heading home from their holiday destinations, we may see pump prices continue to fluctuate slightly during this heavy travel season."

When compared to last week, the average daily gas price in Michigan her steady, according to AAA. $2.98 per gallon is the current average gas price in metro Detroit which is approximately 1 cents more than last week’s average and 3 cents less than a year ago.

