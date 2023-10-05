A 'perfect pair:' 2 Rochester teens earn perfect AP exam scores, rank among the best globally

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two young artists from the same school are earning top honors for their creativity. They scored a perfect score on the Advanced Placement art and design exam.

These two teens from Rochester Adams High School are among only 300 people in the world this year to do this.

If art is in the eye of the beholder, then the AP exam judges sure liked what they saw.

Meet recent Rochester Adams High School graduate Lauren Dostal and current senior Hyelin Jeong.

They were both in the same art class last year and they both scored a ‘5’ on the 2023 Advanced Placement art and design exam. But not just any ‘5,’ according to their teacher.

Art teacher Emily Mcgowan says she was notified a couple of months after their two "perfect five’s" were announced, a feat she learned only about 300 other teens in the world achieved last year.

"It felt unreal, and I was really shocked, and I didn't really know what to think at the time, but I was kind of thrilled that my art got recognition," Dostal said of the achievement.

“I was definitely shocked and surprised,” Jeong said.

And, mind you, the exam involves much more than multiple choice questions.

”They have to submit 15 images to the college board and then they have to submit five pieces. Their five best pieces they've ever made. And then all of that gets sent in for judging,” said Mcgowan.

Heylin chose to visually tell what it was like coming to the U.S. as an immigrant from South Korea when she was just 10-years-old.

"I was really like a lonely child... So I talked about my emotions,” Heylin revealed.

"This piece is about how I can be someone new, even though I am still me. I’m using my own veins to crochet a new heart,” she said of her piece.

They both had to explain their theme in writing and through art.

“I didn't think of it as a self-portrait, but when it was brought to my attention, she was like, this looks like you. It's reflection on you. And then the more I realized that my whole portfolio was a self reflection,” Dostal said.

Both young ladies are planning to study art in college.

And with the accolades they’re already receiving, their creative career paths will likely go far.

Rochester Community Schools offers 26 AP courses this year alone. And 7 out of 10 seniors and juniors are taking at least one AP class. And if they score a 3 or higher on the exam, they earn college credit.