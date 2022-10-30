A movie shot primarily in greater Lansing premiered at the Sun Theatre Friday night

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Burmese refugee Thang Mung and his crew at iStar Video Production are back on the big screen with their second movie, "Exile."

The bilingual movie, with parts in English and Zomi, premiered Friday night at the Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge.

"This is a very high-action, exciting, martial arts film," actor and producer Marc Hemingway said. "A Moses-type character who's born into—was raised by a bunch of ninja assassins. He comes to a point where he meets people who inspire him to choose a different path."

The movie was primarily shot in greater Lansing, where actor Lekeathon Wilson lives. He helped choreograph some of the fight scenes, one of which was in the Lansing Mall.

"I know the areas that we were filming in," Wilson said. "Actually, the mall that we were shooting some fight scenes in, I have a cousin who's the manager at the Footlocker."

The one-hour-and-20-minute movie will have a second showing at the Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge Saturday at 2 p.m.

"There's a tremendous amount of community support behind Thang Mung and he has such an exciting passion to make exciting films that is contagious," Hemingway said.

Starting Dec. 2, "Exile" will also play in four Celebration Cinemas across the state, including in Lansing.