A look into school-related violence and mass shootings in the U.S.

An armed woman shot and killed three 9-year-old students and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville before she was shot and killed by police.

According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, in the first three months of 2023, 89 shootings have impacted school campuses. This includes any time a gun is shown, fired, or a bullet hits school property for any reason.

Beyond that, the Gun Violence Archive says the tragedy in Nashville is the 129th mass shooting so far this year.

Breaking it down by month, there were:



January: 52 shootings

February: 40 shootings

March: 37 shootings including Nashville

While it is unclear what the future holds, we know what the past looks like. In 2022 there were 647 mass shootings in the U.S.; the year before, there were 690.

The K-12 School Shooting Database shows school shootings were at their lowest between 1970 and 2017, the total number recorded each year ranges anywhere between 20 to 59 incidents.

Since 2018, incidents have spiked above 100 every year.

