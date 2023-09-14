A look at where the United Auto Workers union, Detroit's three automakers stand in contract talks

With a deadline looming, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three automakers, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, remain far apart in contract talks and the union is preparing to strike.

The union is demanding a 36% boost in pay.

The union, led by Shawn Fain, initially started out demanding 40% raises over the life of a four-year contract, or 46% when compounded annually.

On Wednesday, Fain said the companies upped their wage offers, but he still called them inadequate.

Ford offered 20% over 4½ years, while GM was at 18% for four years and Stellantis was at 17.5%.