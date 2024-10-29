A graphic advertisement by a political campaign will air during the World Series pre-game: Here's why

(WXMI) — A political advertisement featuring graphic images will air during the pre-game show of the World Series on Tuesday. The reason? Rules by the Federal Communications Commission require TV stations to run ads by qualified candidates without censorship.

Randall Terry, the presidential nominee of the Constitution Party, bought air time ahead of Game 4 of the World Series. His campaign has been running commercials that show images of deceased babies and fetuses. One such ad will be running Tuesday night.

Terry, who has been a staunch advocate against abortion, is aiming to educate voters on the impact of abortion through the ads, hoping they will not vote for candidates who support abortion.

While most of his advertising time has been purchased in swing states, his campaign has recently been making buys on a national level.

FOX will be airing an advisory before the 15-second ad.

The Federal Communications Commission prohibits TV stations from blocking ads from qualified political candidates for federal office.

You can read more on the FCC's website.

