988 Day raises suicide awareness, normalizes asking for help

DETROIT (WXYZ) — September is suicide awareness month, and Sept. 8 is 988 day. The phone number, 988, is a national suicide and crisis lifeline. Anyone can call who needs help.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one person dies from suicide in the United States every eleven minutes.

In 2022, suicide "was among the top nine leading causes of death for people ages 10-64."

To learn more, 7 News Detroit spoke with Kiesha Jackson. She's the founder and CEO of Caleb's Kids.

She said she founded the organization in 2016 after losing her brother to suicide.

Jackson said 988 day is not only a day of awareness, but it is a day to normalize seeking help.

It's also important to check on loved ones who may be struggling with their mental health.

"So, often times when our loved ones are struggling, we're scared to talk to them about what's going on. We're scared that something that we may say or something that we may do may push them to want to harm themselves. But I will tell you, you have to talk to them," Jackson explained.

"Sometimes you can be the deciding factor between them living and choosing to live. So, it's important we have those conversations. We take the fear out of it. We ask those questions to be able to help and provide resources to our loved ones," she said.

Again, call 988 if you need help. It is a free, confidential support 24/7.