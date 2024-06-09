689-foot freighter makes it to port after reportedly striking underwater object in Lake Superior

(WXYZ) — A 689-foot freighter carrying taconite hit something in Lake Superior on Saturday morning, causing the freighter to take on water and have part of the crew evacuated.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes sector, the Michipicoten was transiting southwest of Isle Royale in Lake Superior around 7 a.m. when it contacted the Coast Guard to report it was experiencing flooding.

Half of the 22-person crew was removed for safety, according to the Coast Guard.

Pumps operating on board reduced the listing of the vessel, according to the Coast Guard, and the ship began going to port under her own power to be inspected for the cause of the flooding and damage.

A live shipping map on Marine Traffic at 3:50 p.m. showed the Michipicoten safely arrived at the Thunder Bay, Ontario port..

According to the Coast Guard, the bulk carrier Edwin H. Gott was alongside the Michipicoten and the U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol and National Park Service vessels are actively involved.

Stay with 7 News Detroit for updates on this story.

