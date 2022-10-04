56 machines, $12,700 seized in illegal gambling raids across metro Detroit

Michigan state investigators seized 56 gambling machines and more than $12,700 in illegal gambling raids at locations across metro Detroit.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids happened at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, Allen Park and a store in Mundy Township near Flint.

In the gas stations, investigators removed one gaming machine each, and then 53 machines from the Mundy Township storefront.

"We've seen an increasing number of complaints about alleged illegal gambling, and we appreciate the help received from citizens who call our tip line at 888-314-2682," said Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director. "The MGCB works closely with local law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged illegal gambling locations, which do not provide the protections associated with legal, regulated gaming and can bring unwanted crime to neighborhoods.”

Machines seized at the gas stations included slot-style gaming machines and two coin-pushing machines. The coin-pushing machines had $3,295 inside.

In Mundy Twp., there were several casino-style games that could be played by purchasing overpriced snacks.