Watch
News

Actions

50,000 undergrads! University of Michigan's largest freshman class ever pushes school to new record

items.[0].image.alt
U-M
university of michigan .jpeg
Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 16:47:48-04

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan broke records this school year with a student body surpassing 50,000 students for the first time in the university's history.

They also welcomed their largest-ever class of first-year students and the new class is one of the most racially and ethnically diverse classes with 37% of first-year students identifying as persons of color.

Nearly 80,000 students applied to UM this fall, and UM offered more than 16,000 of them admission.

Of those admitted, 75% are in-state students and a third of out-of-state students. The class is 6% larger than last year's class.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time