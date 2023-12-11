5-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself with gun in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. — On Saturday, a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with an unattended firearm while the parents weren't home. Four other children, all under the age of nine, were also home at the time of the incident.

Detroit Police Chief James White says around 1:25 p.m. Saturday, on the 16500 block of Greenfield Road, children were left unattended ages 8, 7, 5 and 4. The 5-year-old accessed a handgun that was sitting on top of a dresser.

“Parents not in the home, weapon left on the dresser," Chief White said. "5-year-old gets the weapon, playing with the weapon, jumping up and down on the bed, turns the gun on himself and shoots himself in the face.”

The child died on scene. According to Chief White, one parent was out working on a car and the other was visiting friends.

“Right now they’re in custody and we’re gonna be charging them with everything we can do be honest with you," the chief said. “Absolutely ridiculous, irresponsible, stupid and unnecessary. I’m sick and tired of it."

Chief White has long pushed for safe gun storage. There have been multiple similar incidents in the city this year alone, where an unsupervised child either shot themselves or others.

“I’ve been here how many times saying this. This is absolutely unacceptable," the chief said.

Neighbors who are gun owners themselves say they're heartbroken that something like this could happen.

"When the parents [are] gone, [kids] gonna go through stuff and you should know that. Cause we rambled when we was kids," neighbor Troy Gainey said. “Be safe with them guns."

Child Protective Services were on scene and have taken in the remaining four children. Both of the parents are in custody awaiting charges.