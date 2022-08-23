5-year-old-boy dies after accidentally shooting himself with an unsecured gun in Detroit

(WXYZ) — A 5-year-old boy has died after being shot in Detroit, police say.

According to police, that child and his 6-year-old brother found a gun within their home and were playing with it when it went off and shot the 5-year-old in the eye.

The person responsible for watching him was in the basement playing video games.

“The six-year-old told his uncle, 'My brother is dying. We need help,'” Deputy Chief with the Detroit Police Department Deshaune Sims said.

According to police, it was a neighbor who took the injured child to the hospital. Detroit police say the uncle is not cooperative and is currently in custody.

“Right now we are trying to locate a weapon. We have not been able to recover a weapon at this time,” police said.

So the investigation and search continues, as well as DPD's plea to all gun owners.

“Unfortunately we are here again. We have been at many of these things and the message is if you have a weapon, put it up, lock it. Keep it away from children. Unfortunately, parents and caretakers are not taking heed to that message," Sims said.

Last year 67 children in the city of Detroit were shot. This year, that number remains well into the double digits.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is pushing for a law that will criminally charge parents for not properly storing weapons but it is still in the legislature.

Until then, Sims says her department will continue to deliver the same message.

"And hopefully, one person will take heed and keep weapons out of areas where children can access them easily,” she said.

Editor's Note: Police updated the age of the boy to 5 after originally reporting he was 7