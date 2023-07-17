5 hurt; including 1 critical and 1 serious after driver failed to stop

OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mcih. — A driver failed to stop at a sign Sunday. The resulting crash put them in the hospital along with a passenger from the other vehicle.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, first responders were called to the intersection of 140th Ave and 47th St where a Ford Explorer heading east collided with a southbound Ford Edge.

One passenger from the Edge was air-lifted with critical injuries, while the person Allegan County Deputies identified as the at-fault driver of the Explorer was taken to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

First responders treated and released 3 more passengers from the Edge at the scene.

