3 shot, 2 killed in drive-by shooting at home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say three people were shot and two were killed in a drive-by shooting overnight at a home on the city's west side.

It happened in the 15000 block of Washburn near Fenkell and Wyoming around 3:30 a.m.

Two victims were found inside the home, one who was dead, and another victim was found on the street dead.

Police tell us a car was found a short distance away that was riddled with bullets.

Police have no motive or suspects at this time as the investigation continues.

