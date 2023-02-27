3 hurt in rollover crash in Allendale

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were hurt in a crash in Allendale.

Ottawa County deputies tell FOX 17 a 29-year-old was driving north on 68th and stopped at the blinking red light at Lake Michigan Dr around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

They then went through the intersection, hitting an eastbound SUV.

The collision caused the SUV to roll several times, trapping the 53-year-old driver and his 54-year-old passenger inside.

Eastbound Lake Michigan Dr. was closed for over an hour while crews got the pair out and cleaned up the scene.

All three involved were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies continue to investigate.