27 people test positive for COVID-19 after Luke Bryan concert, Livingston Co. issues warning

(WXYZ) — The Livingston County Health Department issued a statement Thursday warning residents of possible COVID-19 exposure at a local Luke Bryan concert after 27 concertgoers tested positive following the event.

The outdoor concert was held near Fowlerville on Saturday, September 18.

The LCHD says other attendees may have been exposed; roughly 20,000 people attended the event.

According to the LCHD, people who went to the concert are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status.

They note that attendees should monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 through October 3 and wear a face mask in public areas.

Testing locations can be found at www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest or by calling 2-1-1.

