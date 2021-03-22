24-hour psychiatric urgent care opens up in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Mental health has been a big concern throughout the pandemic, and one West Michigan community is trying to break the barriers.

A new psychiatric urgent care center opened on Monday in Battle Creek and brings more accessible services to those needing it.

The facility, Summit Pointe's First Step is giving Calhoun County residents access to mental health and substance abuse treatment 24/7.

"The psychiatric urgent care center is intended to address some of the barriers to receiving substance abuse and mental health treatment in Calhoun County," said Jeannie Goodrich, the CEO of Summit Pointe.

It's the first of its kind in Calhoun County, opened by Battle Creek mental health provider, Summit Pointe.

The new facility hopes to remove obstacles for those needing mental health and substance abuse treatment.

"Sometimes you aren’t sure if you should be seen right away, whether it is therapy, whether it is inpatient. Really the need to be able to screen and access treatment differently, that is really how this center came to fruition," said Goodrich.

Law enforcement said this is a big deal for them as it gives them the option to provide people help right away instead of referring them and not knowing if they will take it.

"If we are able to push people to other programs and services where incarceration is not going to be helpful, that is exactly what we should be doing. That is what this is whether it is addiction, recovery, mental health, it is a significant resource for us here in Calhoun County," said Chief Jim Blocker with the Battle Creek Police Department.

Summit Pointe's First Step has 11 rooms where people can receive an intake, get screened and figure out what is going on, so they can look to make referrals for future follow-up.

The facility also houses their recovery center.

"This is not a silver bullet. No program ever is but it certainly has changed our posture on how to approach someone who is suffering from trauma, and more importantly a mental illness," said Chief Blocker.

The facility is located at 175 College Street in Battle Creek and is open 24 hours, seven days a week for anyone needing mental health or substance abuse treatment.

