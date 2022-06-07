2 hit by Amtrak train in Ann Arbor after trespassing on railroad bridge

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people were hit by an Amtrak train in Ann Arbor on Sunday.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. directly south of Mitchell Field, the Ann Arbor Fire Department said.

They said an adult man and an adult woman were trespassing on the railroad bridge when they were hit. One of them was thrown into the Huron River and is suffering critical injuries. The second person landed on the embankment and was seriously hurt.

The fire department said it provided medical care for the victims. The person who was critically injured had to be packaged and carried up the river embankment, then was taken to the hospital.

The fire department is warning people not to trespass on railroad bridges or tracks, adding that the newer Amtrack engines are very quiet and do not sound their horns when going through Ann Arbor. They say people on the tracks will not have time to react to a train coming.