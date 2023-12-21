2 former aides to ex-Speaker Lee Chatfield charged with embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced felony charges against to Lansing power players with close personal and financial ties to former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

Rob and Anne Minard, Chatfield's former Chief of Staff and Director of External Affairs, are being charged with embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise, among other charges. In all, both are charged with:



One Count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise; a 20-year felony;

One Count of Conspiracy to Conduct a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony;

Three counts of False Pretenses - $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, 5-year felonies;

One count of False Pretenses - $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, a 15-year felony;

One count of Embezzlement - $100,000.00 or more; a 20-year felony, and

One Count of Filing a False Tax Return; a 5-year felony.

Additionally, Anne Minard is charged with:

Two counts of Embezzlement - $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 from a non-profit or charitable organization, a 10-year felony; and

Two counts of False Pretenses - $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, each 5-year felonies.

Rob Minard has also been charged with one additional count of False Pretenses - $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a 5-year felony.

The charges stem from the state's criminal probe into millions of dollars in unregulated dark money.

The husband and wife are accused of misappropriating funds from three non-profits and a Political Action Committee tied to Chatfield.

"I want to be clear, this investigation remains ongoing, and the Department of Attorney General has not finalized charging decisions in all aspects of the investigation, and that includes our review of any conduct involving former Speaker Chatfield," Nessl said at the news conference.

The Minards are set to be formally charged in Ingham County District Court on January 3rd.