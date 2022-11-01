Powerball jackpot grows to $1.2 billion; no one won Halloween drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.

It happened again Monday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $1 billion grand prize. That means Wednesday night's drawing is for a massive $1.2 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.

The winning numbers Monday night are: white balls 19, 13, 39, 59, 36 and the red power ball 13.

The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Although the advertised top prize will be an estimated $1.2 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Monday's drawing will be an estimated $497.3 million.

Players who missed out on the latest grand prize in the 30-year-old lottery shouldn't immediately toss away their receipts as a number of tickets won lesser prizes.

It has been nearly three months since anyone hit all six numbers and took the lottery's top prize, with a $206.9 million jackpot win in Pennsylvania on Aug. 3. Thanks to Powerball's long odds of one in 292.2 million, there have now been 37 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

FOX 17 contributed to this report

