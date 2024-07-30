17 firefighters treated on scene, 1 transported after Monroe Township fire

(WXYZ) — More than a dozen firefighters were injured trying to put out a fire at a building on South Monroe Street in Monroe Township on Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 17 firefighters were treated on the scene for heat-related injuries, and one firefighter was transported to a local hospital. That firefighter is reported to currently be stable.

Officials say the fire was reported around 1:29 p.m. at a vacant building located at 1020 S. Monroe Street.

The sheriff's office says deputies and officers from the Monroe Police Department responded to the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters across departments responded to help, including Monroe Township, Monroe City, Frenchtown Township, Bedford Township, Ida Township, Dundee Township, Erie Township, Summerfield Township, LMR, and Luna Pier.

Officials say the scene is still active. A fire investigation is underway.

South Monroe Street is closed between Jones and Dunbar at this time.

