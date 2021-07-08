15 teens transitioning out of homelessness to graduate from assistive program

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — For the last few weeks, the Detroit Phoenix Center (DPC), a high-impact nonprofit organization that responds to the needs of underserved and transient youth in Detroit, has been working with 15 teens to transition them out of homelessness and into a new life.

The 12-week program is called Detroit Phoenix Center’s Life Skill, and it gives youth ages 17 to 24 the skills they need to become employable and to live independently.

“Each of these youth have overcome tremendous odds and extenuating life circumstances and are on a path to actualize their dreams,” founder and CEO of DPC Courtney Smith said.

Youth in this program develop interpersonal skills, learn about housing rights and responsibilities, financial literacy, and are taught workforce and educational development.

“Seeing these young adults grow and advocate for themselves while coming into their own and understanding adult skills is a great thing," Smith said.

On July 14, the 15 teens will graduate from the program at the Marygrove Conservancy on Detroit’s northwest side. At graduation, the teens will be receiving a certificate of completion along with a $1,000 stipend and a laptop computer to jump-start their new life.