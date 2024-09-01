14-year-old dead, another teen injured after shooting outside Michigan State Fair in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Novi police say one teen is dead and another injured after a shooting outside the Michigan State Fair in Novi on Saturday evening.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday evening, with police responding to reports of gun shots in the area southwest of the Suburban Collection Showplace in the parking lot near Grand River Avenue.

According to police, two 14-year-old boys were shot in the parking lot of the fair.

Currently, police do not have a suspect in custody, but they believe the shooting was targeted.

No details have been released about the suspect.

Investigators told us Sunday morning that the two boys took an Uber from Detroit to Farmington Hills, then another Uber to the fair with some friends. They say the shooting may have stemmed from an argument that had been happening involving the teens that had been going all week.

VIDEO: Police presence near the Michigan State Fair after shooting confirmed

Large police presence near Michigan State Fair after confirmed shooting

Large police presence near Michigan State Fair

Multiple people on the scene tell 7 News Detroit they heard shots and started running.

"We're all trying to run, duck off somewhere," said one witness on the scene.

VIDEO: Witness describes situation at Michigan State Fair

Witness describes situation at Michigan State Fair

The fair is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Police say there is currently no threat to the community.

The Novi Police Department responded to and is currently investigating an isolated incident at the Michigan State Fair. Two victims were transported to a local hospital; one passed away from injuries. There is no threat to the community. — Novi Police Department (@novipolice) September 1, 2024

State fair organizers released the following statement: There was an incident that occurred last night outside the perimeter of the Michigan State Fair involving an isolated shooting resulting from an altercation. The entire Michigan State Fair family grieves for the loss of such a young life and for all those affected.

The Michigan State Fair and community law enforcement partners are committed to the safety of the guests and participants. Safety is the top priority and the State Fair had increased safety measures in place including weapons detection systems and increased police presence onsite.

After review of the incident with law enforcement officials, community leaders, and the Michigan State Fair operations team and Executive Committee, the Michigan State Fair will continue to operate with even further additional police presence and important adjustments to the closing hours and policies. The Michigan State Fair will be closing the Box Office and Entry at 6:00pm and closing down the Fairgrounds at 7:00pm on Sunday and Monday. For the remainder of the fair, any attendees under the age of 18 must accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to enter.

The Michigan State Fair is continuing this effort on behalf of the vital agricultural and livestock community and to honor and carry on the commitment to revive the great tradition of the Michigan State Fair.

Those who desire a refund, who have not yet scanned their ticket yet, can contact the Michigan State Fair.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

