13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe

Larry Nassar
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. The $490 million settlement announced Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 by the University of Michigan is just $10 million shy of the $500 million Michigan State University agreed in 2018 to pay to sexual assault victims of its own sport doctor, Larry Nassar. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 11:49:17-04

DETROIT (AP) — Thirteen sexual assault victims are seeking $10 million each from the FBI.

They claim a bungled investigation by federal agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor.

It’s an effort to make the government responsible for assaults that occurred after 2015. The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded last year that the FBI made fundamental errors when it became aware of allegations against Nassar. He was a Michigan State University sports doctor as well as a doctor at USA Gymnastics.

He is serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts.

Under federal law, tort claims must be filed with a government agency, which then has six months to reply. A lawsuit could follow depending on the FBI’s response.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
