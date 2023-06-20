1 injured after suspect pours gasoline into gas station, lights it on fire

(WXYZ) — Surveillance video captured a suspect pouring gasoline into a Detroit gas station and then lighting it on fire with a blowtorch early Tuesday morning.

1 injured after suspect pours gasoline in gas station, lights it on fire

The incident happened at a gas station in the 19300 block of West 7 Mile.

Detroit police say the suspect walked in with a garbage can full of gas, had a verbal altercation with the cashier and then poured the gas out before igniting it.

A worker inside the gas station was injured in the fire. He was reportedly treated for first-degree burns.

“This is just unconscionable on part of this suspect,“ said Detroit Police Chief James White. “It is horrific video.”

Police say the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident.

