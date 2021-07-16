A pig with personality: Miss Olivia struts her stuff down the street in Eaton Rapids

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — If you've been to Eaton Rapids, you may have noticed a pig with personality walking down the street dressed to the nines.

"Miss Olivia is the prettiest pig you will ever want to meet," said her owner Shelly Sholl.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Miss Olivia is becoming a local celebrity in Eaton Rapids.

Miss Olivia isn't your ordinary pig. She dresses up, gets her nails painted, goes for walks and is quickly becoming a celebrity in Eaton Rapids.

"It started out that people would walk by and 'Oh that's a pig.' Then people were 'Can we pet your pig? Sure.' Then people were like, 'You should get a Facebook page,' so it kind of evolved by that," Sholl said. "And now she has, I think, about 80 something followers. Now people actually pull in the driveway with their kids, and 'Can we get out and pet the pig?'"

Sholl rescued Olivia from a hoarding situation and has had her for almost a year.

Olivia will be 2 in October and weighs about 120 pounds.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Jesse is giving treats to Miss Olivia.

Sholl's grandson Jesse Weitzel loves to "feed her salads, rub her tummy and relax with her," he said.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Dressing up Miss Olivia

Olivia gets dressed up every day. Her wardrobe consists of T-shirts, hats and tutus, mostly from Goodwill, dollar stores and Five Below.

"It actually kind of makes me chuckle a little bit. I think it's funny, I think it's cute," said neighbor April Fedewa.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Feeding Miss Olivia treats.

Sholl was inspired to start dressing Miss Olivia up by a rescue sanctuary Facebook page called Happily Ever Esther, where they dress up the pigs.

"It started out we put a little T-shirt on her and that was kind of cute. Then we got the fairy wings and it's just progressed," she said. "It's just a happy thing to do. It's just something fun."

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Walking Miss Olivia

Sholl does have a goal in mind for Miss Oliva. Rather than just walking her around the block, she wants to take her downtown on Wednesdays when the car show is going on.

If you're looking to follow Miss Olivia click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook