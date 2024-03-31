Watch Now
MSP is asking for your help in locating missing 16-year-old


Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police is asking for your help in locating 16-year-old Conner James Hubble out of the Mount Pleasant area.
Posted at 9:11 AM, Mar 31, 2024
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is asking for your help in locating 16-year-old Conner James Hubble out of the Mount Pleasant area.

Mount Pleasant Post troopers say he is 5'10" and was last seen wearing a black Antlers restaurant uniform shirt, jeans, blue/white shoes and a green coat.

Hubble was last heard from at 10:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

MSP says he may be in a 2014 Mazda, which is light blue in color with a Michigan license plate 'CAB710'.

He is believed to be traveling to the Lansing area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

