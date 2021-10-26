"Zuzu Bailey's It's a Wonderful Life Cookbook" celebrates 75th anniversary of Christmas classic

Fans of the holiday classic, It's A Wonderful Life, will be thrilled to celebrate the movie's 75th anniversary with the release of a cookbook written by the actress who played little Zuzu Bailey.

Actress Karolyn Grimes who played the role of Zuzu, along with co-author Franklin Dohanyos, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the book's release.

The cookbook is filled with delicious stick-to-the-ribs family recipes from both authors and some of the actors from the movie, plus interviews with people from the movie, trivia, anecdotes and stories, all new photos, memories, and more.

There are 250 recipes inspired by life in the fictional town of Bedford Falls, including Zuzu, My Little Ginger Snap Cookies, Violet Bick’s Spicy Chicken, Henry Potter Pot Pie, Fifty Cents On The Dollar Chuck Roast, Harry Bailey’s Hero Sandwich, Buffalo Gals Beef Stew, and more.

“Zuzu Bailey’s It’s a Wonderful Life Cookbook” is available throughout North America at Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Hudson Booksellers, and more.

