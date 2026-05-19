Zo's Mini Donuts to open pop-up shop in South Haven

Zo's Mini Donuts began out of Zoey Heyn's love for baking when she was just 15 years old. From its beginnings as an idea, Zoey and her sister, Lydia, have taken their restored Coca-Cola trailer across West Michigan to bring delicious hot donuts with glaze over the past three years. Zo's Mini Donuts is also the recent recipient of Michigan's Next Big Idea pitch competition!

Business has been booming for the young entrepreneurs, and Zo's Mini Donuts will operate a pop-up this summer inside South Pier Creamery in South Haven. With a full staff of high school- and college-students across the soon-to-be six locations, operations will kick off with a special grand opening on Saturday, May 23 from 8 to 11 A.M. Members of the public are invited to attend with no special admission pricing.

Following the grand opening, regular operations of Zo's Mini Donuts will be seven days a week from 8 A.M. to 11 A.M. beginning on Memorial Day and ending on Labor Day.

Zoey and Lydia sat down with Todd and Michelle to talk about the business' growth over the years.

You can follow Zo's Mini Donuts on Instagram for future updates.

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