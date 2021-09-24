Zoorassic Park brings dinosaurs to Binder Park Zoo

Stare into the eyes of life-size dinosaurs and dig for ancient fossils at Binder Park Zoo's latest exhibit, Zoorassic Park.

Triceratops, spinosaurus, tyrannosaurus rex, stegosaurus, and other strange and fascinating species stand ready to thrill zoo-goers. Paleontologists-in-training can dig for ancient fossils and velociraptor remains in several areas of Zoorassic Park.

Other hands-on experiences include oversized puzzles that reveal unusual facts about dinosaurs and intrepid young explorers can climb on a prehistoric snake called Titanoboa or pose with a trio of attacking allosauruses.

Zoorassic Park at Binder Park Zoo is open daily 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. now through October 24.

Access to Zoorassic Park is included in the price of regular admission.

Purchase tickets and learn more about Zoorassic Park at binderparkzoo.org.