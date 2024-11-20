Zenith Prep Academy helps 6th-12th grade students amplify their college resume

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Getting into the best colleges and universities is more competitive than ever, and it's not just grades and test scores that help students secure a spot. For nearly 20 years, the experts at Zenith Prep Academy have proven they have the experience to help guide children into a top university, even offering a money-back guarantee.

Kevin Hong, program director at Zenith Prep Academy, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to discuss more about what they do to help students get into a tier two or better university.

Zenith Prep Academy works with 6th to 12th grade students on maximizing their college profile from an offense/defense standpoint, turning those strategies into tangible results for the student.

Families can see the full benefits of the college counseling program and how the guidance, mentorship, strategies, and more will all come together during the college application process without any stress or worries.

Learn more by visiting zenithprepacademy.com.

