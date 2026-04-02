Zeeland teacher Jessica K. Foster publishes third book, "The Framing Game"

Jessica K. Foster spends her day as a middle school Language Arts teacher in Zeeland, while writing Young Adult fiction with a dash of romance outside of work. The West Michigan author has recently published her third book, the standalone novel The Framing Game .

The Framing Game is about high school student and Ivy League contender Virginia Benson, whose desire to get into Yale is shot down following a graffiti prank pinned on her. Virginia brings her ex-boyfriend Xander into the investigation to prove her innocence and find the culprit, while Xander uses the extra time spent together to attempt to get back with Virginia.

The book retails for $14.99 and is available in stores and on Amazon.

Jessica visited the Morning Mix to share more about the novel.

Visit jessicakfoster.com for more information. You can also follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

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