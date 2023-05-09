YWCA West Central Michigan to relaunch Young Women For Change Program

The YWCA is dedicated to empowering women and girls. In Grand Rapids, the organization is establishing important partnerships to relaunch the Young Women for Change Program centered on social justice and activism, giving young females a voice.

In collaboration with University Preparatory Academy and Shannon Cohen Inc., YWCA staff worked alongside participants and alumni to implement programming centered on the understanding that youth voice is vital, not only to the work of the organization but also to the social justice movement.

This partnership will help elevate investment in young women of color and amplify their voices in the community. Partnering with University Preparatory Academy and Shannon Cohen Inc. will introduce students to a broader array of leadership, educational, and entrepreneurial experiences, and bring a group of visionary mentors together to walk with students on their leadership journey.

Over the next 18 months, the new partnership will pilot a mix of data-driven social experiments, collaborative programming, cooperative economics, and innovation strategies designed to invest in the aspirations, ambition, and wellness of Black and Brown girls. Learning will be leveraged to co-design, with youth, a model program, and movement that can be scaled beginning Fall 2024.

Learn more about the program by calling 616-459-4681 and visiting ywcawcmi.org.