Youth Summit encourages students to live above the influence of drugs & alcohol

The Kent County Prevention Coalition invites middle and high school students to learn how to live above the influence of alcohol, tobacco, and drugs at the 12th annual Youth Summit.

Homecoming: The Return is the theme for this year's event, providing encouragement, acceptance, and inspiration to live a life Above the Influence as well as to drive positive change in the community, while transforming health and wellness trends and overcoming pop culture messages that suggest that alcohol, tobacco and other drugs are not harmful.

The Youth Summit will also allow attendees to reflect on memories made, build camaraderie with their fellow peers as well as to be empowered to excel individually, lead socially, and revolutionize their families, schools, and community by living Above the Influence.

The summit will take place at DeVos Place on May 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free to attend, but participants must register at the following links before the deadline.

Learn more about the Youth Summit at kcpreventioncoalition.org.