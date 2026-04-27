You're invited to the third annual Best of Grand Rapids Party!

Presented by Eastbrook Homes, the Best of Grand Rapids Party celebrates the reader-nominated favorites from the Best of Grand Rapids reader's survey from Grand Rapids Magazine. The event features restaurants, bars, entertainment, local personalities, shops, and more gathering under one roof for an evening of celebration and connection. This year's event will take place May 8 at the Goei Center in downtown Grand Rapids.

Live performances from DJ Keller Shaw, Great Scott, and Prior Noon will also take place throughout the evening. The event will last from 7 to 10 P.M., while VIP entry begins at 6 P.M.

The event is open to the public ages 21 and up, and general admission tickets begin at $75. VIP tickets are $105 per person. Each ticket purchase gives the attendee a one-year subscription to Grand Rapids magazine, or added to the end of the subscription for current subscribers.

Grand Rapids Magazine editor Lisa Enos and owner of Russo Italian Restaurant Greg Russo (one of the event's exhibitors!) visited the Morning Mix with samples of the restaurant's menu to share more about the event.

Visit grmag.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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