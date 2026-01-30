You're invited to Speciation Cellars' 9th anniversary party!

Located within a over-100-year-old automotive garage in an alley off Wealthy Street, Speciation Cellars offer a variety of lagers, pale ales, non-alcoholic beverages, and more available on tap, in bottles, and cans. This inviting space has a family-friendly taproom as well as a dog-friendly patio, with the option of renting out the taproom to host your next private event.

Speciation Cellars is celebrating nine years of business with a party Saturday, January 31 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. at their taproom. There will be a cellar raid featuring discontinued cans and older product, including bottles and draft of their biodiversity anniversary beer, a DJ setlist from Devon's Show, as well as PizzaMI serving food through their food truck. The party is free to attend.

Speciation Cellars is located at 928 Wealthy St. in Grand Rapids.

Taproom Manager Jane Sablich sat down with Todd to talk about the business' growth over the years.

Visit speciationartisanales.com for more information.

