Your input matters, sign up for the 2025 Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — When living in a large city like Grand Rapids, everyone's voice should be heard to make the city a better place to live for the diverse population that lives there. The 2025 Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit invites the community to join them for a powerful day of learning, connecting, and letting their voices be heard.

This year’s Summit theme is “Bridging Differences, Building Unity.” Through engaging workshops, attendees will explore ways to foster belonging and inclusivity. The Neighborhood Summit will feature a keynote presentation, multiple workshop options, lunch, and interactive activities, including a photo booth and city and community resource tables.

Additionally, organizers will honor community members for their leadership on Neighborhood Match Fund projects.

The free event will take place on Saturday, May 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus, 401 Fulton St. W.

Summit is family-friendly, offering free childcare for children up to 5 years old and an interactive youth program for children ages 6 to 12, ensuring parents and guardians can fully participate in this transformative experience.

Summit participation is limited and will only accept 500 participants. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register to secure their spot at https://publicinput.com/grsummit2025.

