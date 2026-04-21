Young Money Finances hosting Dreams to Dollars Carnival

Young Money Finances empowers young people and their families to take ownership of their financial journey, ensuring that financial freedom is attainable for all. The organization is continuing their community outreach of financial literacy by celebrating a day of fun with their "Dreams to Dollars Carnival".

The carnival will feature traditional carnival games and attractions for all ages, as well as festive food and music. The event doubles as a fundraiser to support the organization's first "Secure The Bag" scholarship, helping college students continue their financial journey with success and confidence.

The carnival will be held at HUB07, located at 1534 Kalamazoo Ave in Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 9 from 12 to 3 P.M. Tickets are $25 and include attractions and food. All proceeds will benefit Young Money Finances' programs, including the scholarship.

Visit ymfgr.org for more information and to register.

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