Young Leaders Against Violence teaches peers about healthy relationship habits

Many people face an unhealthy relationship at some point in their lives, whether it be in their adulthood or youth. Violence prevention starts with young people teaching healthy relationship habits that will affect future relationships.

Young Leaders Against Violence, a part of Safe Haven Ministries, is a youth-led coalition that educates peers, parents, and educators on healthy relationships for middle to high school aged students. Mentors Scott Troyer and Raquel Rodriguez joined us with student Frankie to talk about YLAV’s impact and ways to get involved.

YLAV meets every Wednesday night to brainstorm initiatives to engage and educate the greater Grand Rapids community. The events put on by these young leaders include student panels for students and parents to get their questions answered, a Photovoice showcase of pictures that reflect the community, and healthy boundaries fair with educational resources from local organizations!

If you want to learn more about YLAV or get involved, you can go to safehavenministries.org/initiatives/ylav.