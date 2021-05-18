Watch
Young entrepreneurs get ready to display their products at Children's Business Fair

Event takes place May 22 in Ada
Young entrepreneurs get ready for the Children's Business Fair
Posted at 12:09 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18

A child's imagination is incredible, and their creativity goes beyond building and destroying LEGOS. The 5th annual Children's Business Fair proves the power and ingenuity of a child's mind, and they'll be selling their goods to the public on Saturday.

Children, ages 5-14, develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at the marketplace.

Businesses will be judged by local entrepreneurs to win cash prizes.

The Children's Business Fair will take place Saturday, May 22 at the Community Church in Ada from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn more at grchildrensbusinessfair.com.

