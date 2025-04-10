"Yoopers and Trolls"; Michigan native creates state-themed trivia game

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Michigan native Luke Stein is no stranger to the unique qualities of the Mitten state. For Christmas 2020, his children asked him for gift ideas, and all Luke wanted was a Michigan-themed trivia game.

Sadly, they could not find a game like that to exist. So instead, Stein decided to make one.

"Yoopers & Trolls" is the first Michigan trivia game that is easy to set up, easy to play, and fun for all ages! Players choose between four teams: maize, blue, green, and white while answering trivia questions to race across the Mackinac Bridge. The team that is first to cross the Mighty Mac wins.

The type of question asked is determined by a dice roll: 1-4 is trivia worth 1-4 points depending on the level of difficulty. Players that roll a 5 will need to identify a location in Michigan. Rolling a 6 allows teams to make the closest guess without going over.

The trivia spans Michigan's more than 180 years of statehood, making it a great game to play for all ages.

"Yoopers & Trolls" is not yet available in big-box stores, but can be purchased at at yoopersandtrolls.com.

