Yogi Union celebrates grand opening, providing accessible yoga to all

The mission of Yogi Union is simple: to provide accessible, non-judgmental yoga opportunities to practitioners of varying experience levels.

The teacher-driven, student-centered studio will have an open-house style grand opening at their location in Grand Rapids' west side, 555 Fourth Street.

The open house will be May 3 from 9:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Guests can meet the instructors and try a 20-minute yoga session.

Once open, Yogi Union will offer six class types and four specialty classes.

For more information and to explore class schedules, visit yogiunion.studio. They are also on Facebook and Instagram @yogiunion.studio.

