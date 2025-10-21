YesRx Statewide Medication Donation Days Offer Hope to Michigan Cancer Patients

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The YesRx Statewide Cancer Medication Donation Days are happening right now through October 24. This critical, week-long event gives Michigan residents a powerful way to turn unused cancer medication into hope for a neighbor by dropping off eligible prescriptions at participating cancer clinics across the state.

The organization behind this effort is YesRx, the Michigan Cancer Drug Repository Network. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable service organization, YesRx is dedicated to improving health equity, uniting communities to deliver vital medication help to vulnerable and underserved cancer patients.

The cost of cancer care places an overwhelming financial burden on families. These donation days are crucial because they offer immediate relief by directly addressing medication access for those who are struggling. By collecting unused, unexpired cancer medications, the program ensures treatment can reach patients who would otherwise go without.

Michigan residents can participate by dropping off eligible, unused, and unexpired cancer medications between October 20-24 at participating cancer clinics. Once collected, the medication enters the Michigan Cancer Drug Repository Network. It is then professionally processed and redistributed to cancer patients across Michigan who cannot afford their prescriptions.

For those who do not have medication to donate, YesRx also welcomes financial contributions and volunteers to support their ongoing operations. To find a participating cancer clinic, learn more about which medications are eligible for donation, or explore options for financial contributions and volunteering, the community is encouraged to visit the official YesRx website.

