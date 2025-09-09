Wyoming author pens lighthearted children's book "Places Where the Sun Don't Shine"

Nature evokes curiosity, especially at night. Michigan writer Estelle Slootmaker knows all too well about places where the sun don't shine, and her latest book release combines witty prose with original pastel illustrations from Estelle's husband, Edward Kurlowicz.

Places Where The Sun Don't Shine is a 40-page paperback that is targeted towards young readers, but is enjoyable for all ages. Following a question asked by Little Mouse, the reader is taken on a journey with the sun, moon, and stars to learn more about the dark, and why it isn't something to be afraid of.

Not only is the book written by a Michigan author, but the book was also published by 5 Lakes Press in Wyoming. Currently, copies of Places Where The Sun Don't Shine are available to purchase online for $20.

The Hermitage at Diamond will soon carry copies in-person beginning September 18 during the GR Poetry Collective event. In October, The Stray Cafe in Wyoming plans on hosting a book launch and signing party.

Estelle and Edward visited the Morning Mix to talk about the book.

Visit constellations.biz for more information, including purchasing the book. You can also follow Estelle on Facebook for updates on future releases.

