Wreaths of Honor in search of volunteers and donations

In 2022, Wreaths of Honor hosted its first event honoring veterans. Now they're hoping to build on the support and success of last year's event by asking the community for donations and volunteers.

Wreaths of Honor is a local non-profit organization dedicated to honoring fallen veterans by placing wreaths on their grave sites. Last year, volunteers hung over 700 wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans.

Set up will take place on December 2, and wreath hanging will take place at the Zeeland Cemetery on December 9.

To sign up to volunteer or to make a donation, visit their Facebook page.