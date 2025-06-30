Worth the Hype? These Internet Finds Got a Thumbs-Up from Fox 17 Morning Mix

Products in this segment were provided by the associated businesses. All opinions and views are of the talent and do not reflect those of Fox 17.

We’ve all been there — scrolling through our phones when an ad pops up for a product that looks too good to be true. But does it live up to the hype?

Executive Producer Lindsay Poppen joined Todd and Michelle in the studio to put a few of those internet finds to the test — and some of them have earned a spot on her favorites list!

JumpSmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jump Starter - $159.99

Say goodbye to carrying 10 different tools in your truck for a “just in case” scenario.

JumpStart is a fantastic tool that has all the basics to help drivers in an emergency on the road.

Has enough power to jump-start most cars, trucks, SUVs, boats, and more!

Other than jumping a car, it also acts as a flashlight, power bank, compass, thermometer, reflector strip, and emergency audible alarm.

Compact and small, so it’s easy to store in your glovebox or trunk.

Holds a charge for up to three months before needing to be charged again.

Boxxle Box Wine Dispenser - $120.00

Love having a glass of wine, but can’t drink it fast enough before the bottle spoils?

Boxxle and the Bag in Box dispenser keep wine fresh: longer shelf life than using wine stoppers or corks.

Keeps your wine fresh for up to six weeks after opening.

The dispenser is at the top, so there is no need to tip; just push the button and the wine comes out.

Fits any 3L beverage bag: use your favorite box wine, or buy empty bags on Amazon and fill it with your favorite win/cocktail/mocktail.

Emmafy Travelsmart Travel Bag - $69.97

The ultimate travel solution for the person who overpacks for a vacation.

Pack up to 14 days of outfits in one bag.

The bag completely unfolds and unzips like a dress bag, optimizing packing space. Clothes can be packed without getting wrinkled

Carry-on size for most airlines, so you can avoid luggage fees! Fits under seats and overhead bins.

Water resistant, stain-resistant material.

Con: Roller accessory sold separately. The bag can get heavy to carry around the airport!

Desk Nest: Desk Cat Bed - $159.00

Do you work from home? Does your cat constantly complain because you’re not giving them attention? Keep your workspace feline-free with this cat bed for your desk!

Give your cats a cozy haven while they keep you company

Features a full 360° rotation to fit into any space

Adjustable height that elevates over your desk

Holds up to 25lbs

Easy to assemble → No desk modifications or drilling required

Desk Nest 20250613_072814.jpg Lindsay Poppen 20250613_075133.jpg Lindsay Poppen

Assembled and left it at my desk for a week, put her favorite blanket on it, and she uses it every day!

