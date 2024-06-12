World Whiskey Day is on Father's Day! Celebrate with a Whiskey Sour cocktail

For the father who loves whiskey, it's a perfect time to break out the bottle to make cocktails on Father's Day.

Nate Blurry from Drink GR joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix on the patio to show off different whiskeys and cocktails fathers will love. Check out a Whiskey Sourrecipe in which you don’t need an egg white here, or make yourself the classic version:

Ingredients

–2 oz. bourbon

–0.75 oz. fresh lemon juice

–0.75 oz. simple syrup

–1 egg white

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. “Dry” shake ingredients without ice for five seconds to whip the egg. Add ice, seal tins, and shake hard for 10 to 12 seconds. Strain into coupe or Martini glass—it’ll come out white at first, and the color will emerge over the course of a minute under a paper-smooth head of foam. Express a lemon peel over the top of the foam for aroma and discard and decorate the foam with a few drops or dashes of Angostura Bitters.

Discover more cocktails and events at DrinkGR's Facebook Group.

