World of Winter takes over downtown Grand Rapids

Don't hibernate! Throw on the snow gear and bring the family to World of Winter in downtown Grand Rapids.

The World of Winter Festival offers individuals and families a fun way to take advantage of our cold climate by providing two months of interesting, innovative, and interactive ways to experience and enjoy the winter season.

There are over 40 unique art installations, including some interactive ones by international artists, more than ice sculptures, and live entertainment all across downtown Grand Rapids. New this year there are over 10 large international art installations and include interactive projects from Spain, Australia, and the UK.

There are also community events like a Silent Disco, Ice Piano, Scavenger Hunt, and a Snowperson-Building Contest.

All programming and activities are free, socially distanced during the pandemic, and geared for families and individuals of all ages.

Installations for World of Winter will be on display now through March 6.

See a complete list of events and art displays at worldofwintergr.com.