Wonderland Family Vacations offers cruises around the United States

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When you think of a cruise, what comes to mind? A large ship and a travel itinerary that takes you across foreign waters with ports of all on foreign land. But what about planning a cruise in the United States?

By booking a trip with Wonderland Family Vacations, travelers can experience high-quality travel, lodging, and sight-seeing, all without the stress of more planning. Contact one of their agents to book your next cruise domestically with American Cruise Lines!

American Cruise Lines has been offering U.S.-based itineraries for 50 years. They are an American Company and the only American owned-and-operated cruise line. All ships are built and flagged in the United States, and all crewmen are Americans.

They offer smaller ships that cruise between 100 to 180 passengers and take them along river and coaster routes with destinations in the United States. Iconic ports include the Mississippi River, New England, and the Pacific Northwest.

American Cruise Lines offer "modern riverboats" and "classic paddlewheelers", allowing a customized exploration of areas inaccessible to larger ships and crowds and make the most of exploring the region travelers are sailing in.

Margie Lenau, owner and travel advisor of Wonderland Family Vacations, and Kaitlyn Dusendang, Marketing and Administrative Assistant for Wonderland Family Vacations, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the benefits of booking a vacation through their services.

